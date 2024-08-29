The best Playdate games for 2024

A Balanced Brew is one of those games that feels like it really captures the essence of the Playdate. It is simple, quirky and way more challenging than it first seems. You play as a man with a handlebar mustache who is in desperate need of his morning coffee, and there’s only one way he can travel to get it: by unicycle, obviously. Using the crank, it’s your job to safely deliver him to the coffee cart (where the good coffee is), being careful to keep him perfectly balanced so he doesn’t wipe out.

There’s a lot working against you — gravity, uneven roads, mud, pooping birds — and it quickly becomes an addicting grind to beat your own personal bests. A Balanced Brew is a great one for anyone who enjoyed Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure from Season One. And there are tons of coffee puns to appreciate throughout.