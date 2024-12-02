Udemy's Cyber Monday sale ends soon: Last chance to save up to 85 percent on online tech courses

We have received compensation to create this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The clock is ticking, and Udemy's Cyber Monday deal has almost expired. So if you're on the fence, now's the time to act: The online learning giant is offering Cyber Monday savings of up to 85 percent across nearly its entire course catalog of tech-centric educational offerings. That's everything from coding, programming, web design and Photoshop, as well as bleeding-edge topics like AI and chatbots. If you're looking for an early and affordable way to check that New Year's resolution for self-improvement off of your to-do list, this is your best opportunity.

Whether you already work in one of these fields, you're studying to pursue a related career, or you want to ensure you're ahead of the game with the latest developments in tech, Udemy has you covered with a wide variety of courses. There are subscription plans if you're interested in ongoing education. But if you just want to try one course first, you can do that, too. With this discount, it won't cost you an arm and a leg either.



Udemy 14 90 Udemy courses are on sale for up to 85 percent off. See at Udemy

Imagine, for example, being able to build your own website from start to finish to get that home-based business off the ground or create a side business or hobby. The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp will turn you into a full-fledged web developer in no time, and you'll save $106 off the regular price of $120 now that it's on sale for just $14. Learn HTML, CSS, Javascript, Node, React, PostgreSQL, Web3, and DApps all in one neat and tidy course. It runs a total of 61 hours with on-demand videos with seven coding exercises throughout. You get a certificate of completion at the end and 194 downloadable resources as refreshers to use once you start your web design journey.

Taken by almost 1.5 million people, the best-selling course has a solid 4.7-star rating. "This is an excellent course," enthuses one happy graduate. "Well documented and a lot of challenges along the way. I'd highly recommend to anyone trying to be a full stack developer." Many praise Dr. Angela Yu's teaching style for being smart, understanding, and easy to follow with step-by-step guidance and clear and concise explanations.

If you've always wanted to learn how to use Photoshop to do more than just resize images or conduct simple re-touches, the Ultimate Photoshop Training: From Beginner to Pro 2024 + AI is a great place to start, and it's down to just $20 from its regular price of $190. While it's best suited to beginners, even those who already have experience with Photoshop will learn about new AI features, including generative AI photo creation that you can apply to business cards, website imagery, ads and more. It's a relatively short course at just 22.5 hours that comes with hundreds of downloadable resources and assignments throughout to make sure you've gotten the hang of things. With a 4.7-star rating and 170,000 learners having already taken this course, you can rest assured it will be helpful.

"Now that I'm transitioning to a new career," writes one happy learner, "this is the perfect opportunity to dive into Photoshop and hone my design skills. I'm absolutely thrilled with this course!" Adds another: "From basics to advanced skills, it's comprehensive yet easy to follow. The instructor's clarity and hands-on approach make learning a breeze."

While these two courses are designed more so for beginners than professionals, you'll find tons of courses for all skill levels at Udemy, many of which are on for huge savings right now during the Cyber Monday sale. Dive deeper into Python coding, for example, learn how to harness the power of ChatGPT, and keep up with the ever-evolving world of tech relating to everything from public speaking to project management and machine learning. No matter how educated you are in your field, there are always new developments to learn. You can keep up, even forge ahead of the game, by enhancing your education with these simple-to-follow, on-demand courses. The best part? You can do them in your own time, at your own speed. With these savings, it's the perfect time to stock up on a few to tackle throughout the new year.

Just don't delay! There are only a few hours left to take advantage of this deal.