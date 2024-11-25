Udemy's post-Black Friday deals slash online learning prices by up to 79 percent

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Black Friday has come and gone, but here's the thing: Many of the deals are either still in place, or nearly just as good. Take Udemy, for instance: Udemy's IT- and tech-focused deals were discounted as much as 85 percent for Black Friday. The weekend discounts aren't quite that good, but they're still significant: Some courses are as low as $13, while others are marked down by as much as 79 percent.

Udemy is an ideal option for someone looking to enhance their professional development and personal knowledge in the tech space. That includes everything from a course to learn the ins and outs of ChatGPT to Python coding, AI, natural language processing (NLP) and general web development. For someone studying to pursue these fields or upskilling in their current job, the discount makes this a great time to take the plunge. There are plan options that afford access to all the courses, but you can also get someone started with a single course to test the waters.

Udemy courses are on sale for up to 79 percent off.

What are some of the hottest, most relevant courses for today's professional IT landscape? There's a course on how to learn generative AI, ChatGPT, and more, giving you a leg up on a skill that's already indispensable to any IT-related job. The course, available now for just $19, down 79 percent from its regular price of $90, has already been taken by more than a two-hundred thousand students and has a solid 4.6-star rating. Learn how to optimize prompts and scale projects with industry-leading tools like Midjourney, ChatGPT and DALL-E.

"This course has given me so many ideas and use cases, a real must for anyone with an interest in harnessing the power of AI," says one happy student. "It's packed with information and examples," adds another, "making it easy to understand and apply the concepts. I highly recommend it!"

Running a total of 26.5 hours with 415 lectures over 43 sections, you're basically paying less than a buck per hour of study. You'll come out of it feeling like a pro. The best part? You can complete the course materials in your own time.

Someone just starting out in IT will love The Ultimate IT Administrator Course, with more than 700 lessons to complete at your own place. The high-rated course is also just $13 right now, a 71 percent discount from its regular price of $45. That's less than the price of lunch these days! It teaches you how to configure and troubleshoot network devices, set up and manage services in Windows environments, and how to perform critical backup, recovery, and security.

Running a total of 54.5 hours with 145 articles, you get a certificate of completion at the end to proudly display on your resume or LinkedIn profile. It's not just for beginners, either. One course-taker says they currently work in IT and took this course to help expand their knowledge. They call the information provided "spot on. Very informative and can be understood very clearly." Another student praises the course for being "very thorough, covering all the material in an easy to digest, very well laid out format."

From data science to IT certifications, leadership, web development, communication, and business analytics and intelligence, you'll find courses to suit every person working in and educating themselves in the field of IT. Courses are suited to everyone from beginners to those who are already well-versed in the field but looking to enhance their skills and add new certifications to their repertoire. With these discounted rates, you can sign up for several courses for the price of one, and put yourself on their path to IT greatness for the new year.