Walmart Cyber Monday deals are still going: Shop sales from Apple, Nintendo, PlayStation and Ninja

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Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially behind us, but Walmart still has a strong list of solid deals still available. On the tech side, that includes plenty of favorite brands like Apple, Sony, Nintendo, Roku, HP, Ninja and Lenovo. Even better, there are a handful of prices here that haven't gone up.

What we've done below is separated the previous list of deals into three sections. At the top are deals still available at their Black Friday or Cyber Monday levels — just keep in mind they may end at any time. Below that are products with reduced prices, albeit not quite as low as the previous Thanksgiving-era sales. And lastly are products that are either out of stock, or have retuned to a price that no longer makes them particularly great deals.

So go ahead and dive into holiday shopping — there are only three weeks until Christmas!

Cyber Monday deals still available

The items below are still at or near their Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console

The 2024 holiday season is the best time to buy a PS5, thanks to it recently hitting at all-time low price. Now starting at just $374, the PS5 is available with or without Fortnite bundled at no extra charge. Buying for someone who's coming from the PS4 and has a ton of game discs or Blu-rays, too? Get the $424 model with the built-in optical drive instead. Either way, you get the same 1TB storage, top-notch graphics, fast processing, stunning images and more. And the PS5 gives you access to a handful of Sony-only exclusives like Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War — none of which you can play on Xbox or Nintendo.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G55T Curved Gaming Monitor

Shave 58% off the price of this curved gaming monitor that brings you right into the immersive action, enveloping you in the detailed scenes of your game from all sides. Don't worry about pesky things like motion blur or missing a shooter in your peripheral vision, since you have your eye on every corner. When it's time to get back to work, the ultra-wide screen is fantastic for split screen tasks and video meetings as well.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Yes, it's a couple generations old already, but this ultra-lightweight MacBook Air still comes with Apple's M-series chip, making it snappy and efficient (seriously, it's impressive), not to mention upgradeable to the latest OS with all those cool Apple Intelligence features you've been hearing about. This unit is so thin and light, you'll almost forget you're carrying it around. The 18-hour battery life will keep it going all day, perfect for remote or hybrid workers attending endless Zoom meetings and students sitting through long days of classes. And for Cyber Monday, the price is hitting an new all-time low of $599.

Hisense 65-inch Class U6HR Series QLED 4K Roku TV

For Cyber Monday, this big-screen 4K panel is in stock, and it's chock full of the best features. You'll get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility, a game mode and — best of all — the Roku operating system, for easy access to all the latest and greatest streaming apps.

Microsoft Xbox Series X (1TB Digital Edition)

Want to see a gamer smile from ear-to-ear? The Xbox Series X is the top-line model with a massive 1TB hard drive for storing all their digital games and other content. Enjoy titles like Diablo IV, Forza Motorsport, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 like never before thanks to the detailed 4K picture quality and ultra-fast load and response times. Our Engadget reviewer calls it a "4K beast" and says the "leap from 30 fps performance on older consoles to 60 fps is a night and day difference," resulting in smoother gameplay with quicker response times to your inputs. Shipping with an Xbox Wireless controller and all the cables and batteries necessary to get going immediately, just add a game or two, or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and you're in gaming heaven. "Fantastic device," says one happy Walmart customer. "Loads fast as heck and the quick resume feature is a godsend as someone who can't settle on just one game." Just note: if you're looking for compatibility with game and movie discs, you'll need to spend up for the version of this model that includes an optical drive.

Apple AirTag

This handy, button-shaped tracker for iPhone owners connects to the Find My app to keep track of whatever item it's attached to. Clip it onto keys (key ring sold separately), slide it into a purse, even your child's backpack, checked luggage, or under a bicycle seat. The network of Apple iPhone users help track its location virtually anywhere while Precision Finding helps you to find an item nearby, like your keys wedged between the couch cushions. Set the tag to send a notification if you leave it (and your precious item it's with) behind. You'll never forget your wallet at the office or leave without your gym bag again. Engadget names the AirTag on our list of the best Bluetooth trackers, calling its ability to locate a lost item in the city "almost eerie."

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor

For the bedroom, dorm, even your home office, a curved monitor makes the gaming experience so much cooler and more immersive. When you have to work, you'll enjoy viewing files and presentations split screen, too. Considering this HD screen is as big as a small TV, go ahead and watch videos, too. The tech smarts inside ensure that the colors in your favorite gaming title look true-to-life, and you won't have to deal with motion blur during fast-moving action. For those extra-long gaming (oops, we mean working) sessions, leverage the tilt feature to get the perfect, most ergonomic viewing angle.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera Bundle

Instant cameras have made a comeback (again) with this adorable little model that tweens and teens will adore. It lets you take snapshots for keeping in your wallet, displaying in your room, even in your locker. This Walmart exclusive bundle includes a 10-pack of film to get you started along with a camera case, 72-photo mini album for displaying candids, and celebration stickers to decorate them. Available in three colors to suit various styles, the camera even comes with batteries so kids can get snapping right out of the box. "It's simple to use and picture quality looks great," says one shopper who bought one for her son. "This bundle makes a great gift idea."

JBL Go 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Personifying the concept of little package, big sound, this tiny, new-for-2024 JBL speaker might be barely the size of a deck of cards, but it packs a big audio punch thanks to JBL's signature booming bass performance. Available in street fashion-inspired colors that Gen-Zers (and Alphas!) will love, they'll also appreciate the up to seven hours of playtime and two more with Playtime Boost. Since it's water- and dust-resistant, clip it to your belt for a bike ride or bring it to the party for poolside tunes. Grab two and pair them for stereo sound, controlling them from the handy JBL Portable app. "For such a compact size," writes one happy Walmart shopper, "the sound quality is surprisingly powerful." If you have any doubts about JBL's reputation in audio at any size, our list of the best portable Bluetooth speakers includes multiple JBL models.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 Laptop

This is a powerhouse of a computer, available for a steal. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a whopping 1TB hard drive in a package that tips the scales at under 4 pounds – impressive, considering the big 15.6-inch anti-glare screen. Loaded with Windows 11 Home, it'll run for almost 10 hours per charge, more than enough for an entire workday or day of classes. Customers love the comfortable keyboard, super lightweight design (it's about 3.5 lbs.), and fast processing. "This was perfect for college," says one customer while another calls it "a fantastic computer." That's a no-compromise Windows laptop for under $500.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It's $10 cheaper than at Amazon, so "scoop" it up while you can.

Samsung 3.1 Channel Sound Bar w/ Wireless Sub & Dolby Audio

Enhance your home theater sound with this 3.1-channel soundbar that comes bundled with a wireless sub for bass-pounding audio for action movies, video games or even just some tunes. Enjoy a full immersive experience with compatible sources thanks to Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X built in, hearing the sound as if you had speakers all around you. Thanks to the dedicated center channel, dialogue will be crisp and clear, too. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth so set up is a cinch and there's even a dedicated game mode. "You will hear all sorts of things you've been missing," writes one happy Walmart buyer. "With its crystal clear and highly accurate sound," adds another, "the Samsung sound bar transported me into the movie, surpassing my expectations and providing an unparalleled audio experience."

Acer Aspire TC-1775-UR11 Desktop Computer

A dedicated desktop computer is great for family use, and the Acer Aspire TC-1775-UR11 is an ideal entry option. Built on an Intel Core i5 processor, the 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD are both expandable (unlike most laptops these days). At this price, it's a great upgrade option for anyone who's still using Windows 10 or older operating systems, which are leaving Microsoft's support umbrella (if they haven't already). It's not the most powerful PC you'll find, but for light gaming, everyday word processing and web surfing, it will be the perfect addition to your home set-up, and a computer the entire family can use. It's a solid budget option that even offers support for dual monitors.

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Named our top choice robot vacuum and mop for this year, you can't go wrong with a robotic device that scoots across your floors and both dry vacuums and wet mops. It sucks up dirt and debris from hardwood, tiles, and carpet, maps your home so it knows exactly what routes to take to get the job done, then returns to its dock and empties itself. How was that nap you just had while your floors were being cleaned? Don't worry about the socks or Lego your kid left out nor the doggie accident because this vacuum smartly navigates around obstacles, too. (Yes, the "pet owner official promise" insists that includes pet excrement). Our reviewer says it "has everything we want in a combination robotic vacuum and mop," even a Clean Base dock that auto-refills the water tank. Take my money now!

Arlo Essential 2nd Gen Indoor Camera HD

Looking for a security camera to use in the home, perhaps to keep an eye on pets while you're away or add to the nursery or playroom? This one is designed for indoor use, and gives you full HD footage of the room or space, with a privacy shutter to cover the lens when you don't need it. It's a Wi-Fi camera with a single cord for power, so it can live anywhere in the vicinity of an electrical outlet without the need for recharging. Get app notifications when motion is detected, hear and speak to your baby or pet to soothe them or get the peace of mind to know when your latchkey teen has returned home. There's even night vision so you can see what's going on in the dark, too. While a paid subscription adds features like 30-day cloud storage and people or package detection, it's still a useful camera without it. "This system has never failed me," writes one happy Walmart shopper. And at under $20 during the Cyber Monday sale, you can buy a bunch of them.

The items below are no longer at their Black Friday/Cyber Monday low, but they're still at prices we consider worth considering.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 aren't just the most advanced earbuds from the company thus far, they can even function as hearing aids via a clinical-grade feature and scientifically validated hearing test. Even if you just want a great pair of buds without leveraging those features, however, they're a solid choice for iPhone users. You get a comfortable fit, top-notch noise cancellation with awareness mode and a rugged design that withstands dust, sweat and water (yes, that goes for the MagSafe charging case, too). While they're no longer at the Cyber Monday low price of $154, the current sale price is still about $80 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

While this bundle costs $50 more than its Cyber Monday price, it includes $80 worth of free games at no extra charge: That's Mario Kart 8 plus a 12-month Nintendo Online subscription that offers access to more than 100 classic from the old-school NES, Super NES and Game Boy era.

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds

Cute colors, an adorable and compact case, long battery life, and a ridiculously cheap price. What more could you ask for in a pair of true wireless earbuds? Sure, these aren't going to be your go-tos for premium hifi sound. But as a back-up pair to toss in your bag or backpack, use for hands-free calls, or tunes for your commute, they'll do just fine. "I have tried many earbuds," says one happy Walmart shopper, "and these are the best priced and best quality I have found." Get up to eight hours of playtime per charge, 32 total with the charging case, and use just one or both earbuds as desired. These buds are no longer the steal they were at just $10, but still a solid deal at $25.

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player

Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $30 with this Roku streamer. That's up from the Cyber Monday low, but still a good deal. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi. Soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. This Walmart-exclusive model delivers 4K and HDR picture quality, and it makes a terrific gift as well.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-Inch Touch Windows Laptop

Use the keyboard, touchscreen, or combination of both with this touchscreen laptop that's a great option for hybrid workers, work-from-homers, and students. Running Windows 11 Home, it's got loads of memory (16GB) and storage (512GB). Use the webcam with privacy shutter for remote video calls. With a clever background, no one will know you're on a beach! The up to 10-hour battery life will last an entire workday, and then some; and at just over 3.5 lbs., it's so light, you're forget you're carrying it. "Budget friendly, feature packed, great value," writes one happy shopper. "What else can anyone ask for?" At just under $500, this is up from the Black Friday low of $430, but still a great deal for a laptop with these specs.

Sansui 55-inch OLED 4K TV

Named by Yahoo Tech as an amazing budget OLED TV, you get crisp, bright colors, deep blacks, and vibrant whites with this frameless TV that will look stunning hung on the wall in your living room. Running the Google TV interface, you'll get access to tons of app on the big screen, plus you can pair Bluetooth headphones for private listening. There's even a built-in 2.1-channel subwoofer for deeper bass without even connecting separate speakers. Looking for a family activity? There's an AI-powered karaoke mode built in to the TV for sing-a-long parties. Your tween's hosted sleepovers will be totally epic. It's unusual to find a value OLED brand that looks this good, but since this TV's panel is manufactured by LG, one of the best in the OLED biz, you can expect a beautiful picture. "It easily outshines an LCD with eye-popping color and nearly perfect blacks," writes the Yahoo Tech reviewer. This was $600 for Black Friday, but still represents a savings over the earlier $800 price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 Laptop

Get this Lenovo laptop for about half price right now, a solid deal for an entry computer that's perfect for the student or as a secondary laptop to use for travel. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, enough to accommodate a student's workload. Weighing just over three pounds, it's easy to toss in a backpack to take with you and the eight-hour battery life means it'll last through the work or school day. If you're looking for a computer you can bring on trips for basic tasks, or for a middle or high schooler, this one will fit the bill, and it's especially enticing at this awesome price.

Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest smartwatch and the first to significantly change the exterior look, with a thinner design with more screen real estate for notifications, navigation, and more. Battery life is the same, but the charging speed has been improved versus previous models, with 80% battery capacity available in just 30 minutes. Plus, you get all the goodies that come with watchOS 11, like Vitals, Sleep Apnea detection, Training Load, and more. It's totally worth the upgrade. This is $20 more than the Black Friday price, but still a $50 savings versus the Apple Store.

Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station

Yahoo Tech, our sister publication, named this the best portable power station for novices, and it's easy to see why. The 2024 model edition comes with a simple, printed instruction guide complete with diagrams to walk you through features and how to use it. There are no QR codes nor websites you need to visit to figure out the steps. Shaped like a little lunchbox complete with folding handle, there's nothing especially remarkable about this gizmo, says Yahoo's reviewer. But that's also precisely the point. It just works, doing what it's supposed to do: provide back-up power in the event of an emergency or while you're on the road, in the RV, or at the campsite. Simple, reliable, and powerful are the best words to describe this power station, which should be in every home as a "just in case." This one is just $10 more than its Cyber Monday low.

Samsung 3.1 Channel Sound Bar w/ Wireless Sub & Dolby Audio

Enhance your home theater sound with this 3.1-channel soundbar that comes bundled with a wireless sub for bass-pounding audio for action movies, video games or even just some tunes. Enjoy a full immersive experience with compatible sources thanks to Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X built in, hearing the sound as if you had speakers all around you. Thanks to the dedicated center channel, dialogue will be crisp and clear, too. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth so set up is a cinch and there's even a dedicated game mode. "You will hear all sorts of things you've been missing," writes one happy Walmart buyer. "With its crystal clear and highly accurate sound," adds another, "the Samsung sound bar transported me into the movie, surpassing my expectations and providing an unparalleled audio experience."

Roku Streambar SE 2-in-1 TV Soundbar

It's a Roku streaming stick or media player and soundbar in one. Set this sleek speaker up below your TV and it provides access to fav streaming services on the big screen along with enhanced sound through its premium speakers. What people love about Roku products in general is that they're easy to use and set up, and this one is no exception with everything operable from the single remote or Roku app. Pair headphones to listen privately so you don't disturb the kids or your spouse or roommate who has an early meeting. We haven't reviewed this one, but we have reviewed its more powerful big sister, the Roku Streambar. The verdict? Our reviewer says she had everything up and running in five minutes and was impressed by the compact size and big sound.

Acer Nitro 60 Gaming Desktop PC

There's a big difference between a regular PC and a gaming PC, and if you're not into building your own, you can get this preassembled powerhouse of a computer. It will meet all your most intensive gaming needs thanks to the Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX graphics, blazing fast 32GB RAM, and massive 2TB SSD. Loaded with Windows 11 Home, you can play all of the most popular PC games, from Call of Duty: Warzone to Age of Empires IV and everything in between. It's also a VR ready computer, which means it meets the minimum requirements for running virtual reality (VR) games, too, when used with a separate VR headset. This is an ultimate gamer's PC, and with almost a quarter of the price chopped during the sale, you can pick it up for a steal.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and S models tap out at 1TB storage and for serious gamers, that's almost certainly not enough. Invest in this storage expansion card that's designed specifically for the gaming console and you're off to the races. With 20% off the usual price right now, it's a good time to grab one. It adds an extra terabyte of space, doubling or tripling the storage capacity of most current Xbox consoles. (There's a 2TB option as well). With a solid 4.8-star rating from Walmart customers, one says it's "so nice having all that space to upload all the games I need and have them work flawlessly in 4K."

Western Digital 4TB SSD for PS5

What's the one thing an existing PS5 fan needs? More storage. And this Western Digital SSD delivers that. Officially licensed for use with the PlayStation 5 consoles, this unit will more than quadruple the default space of most PS5 gamers – meaning even more games at their fingertips, without long download times. "If you want to expand your storage," writes one Walmart shopper, "this is the best drive to get." Many praise the ease of installation and the built-in heatsink that keeps it cool as it runs. If you really want to go hard, there's an 8GB option as well.

TCL 65-inch S Class 4K Roku Smart TV