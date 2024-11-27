Xbox Cyber Monday deal: Get the Seagate 2TB expansion card for $200

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Cyber Monday gaming deals are plentiful this year, including consoles, video games and accessories. If you need more storage space on your Xbox, or want to preemptively pick up more storage for that new Series X you just purchased, there's a great deal on Seagate's expansion card you can get right now. The 2TB version is on sale for a record low of $200 right now, or 44 percent off its regular price.

Seagate's version is one of our picks for the best Xbox Series X/S accessories. The 2TB version should give you ample space — at least until you start filling it up with all of the huge Call of Duty games that have started hitting Game Pass.

Seagate Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB $200 $359.99 Seagate's expansion card is one of the best options for expanding your Xbox Series X/S storage. A 2TB version has dropped to $200, its lowest price to date. See at Amazon

Let's face it, proprietary storage stinks, but the choice for Series X/S owners looking for more space is largely between Seagate's Storage Expansion Card and WD's Black C50. It's possible to store Series X/S games on a regular external drive, but you'll need to move them to internal storage or an expansion card anyway to actually play them. If you don't want to deal with shifting large files around and waiting for transfers to complete, or you don't want to delete and download games more than is necessary, an expansion card is the way to go.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.