Cyber Monday gaming deals for 2024: The best sales for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

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While many of Cyber Monday's better deals are leftovers from Black Friday, it's still a good time to restock on video games and gaming gear on the cheap. If you're looking to pad out your backlog, pick up a new console or refresh your desktop with new peripherals, we've rounded up a bunch of Cyber Monday gaming deals that aren't total junk below.

We've dug through reviews and used price history trackers to ensure each offer below is a genuine deal. As of this writing, the selection still includes a ton of popular Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC games for their lowest prices to date, $75 off PS5 consoles and several discounts on accessories we've tested and recommended.

Xbox Series S (512GB) for $250 at Xbox ($50 off) : The entry-level Xbox has had a difficult time keeping up with the technical demands of some new games, and the 512GB of storage in this model can run out fast. That said, it still has value for casual players or Game Pass subscribers who don't care about high frame rates and just want a cheap way to play the latest stuff. This $50 drop isn't an all-time low, but it makes the console a bit more palatable. Just remember there's no disc drive. Also at Best Buy , Walmart , Amazon and Target .

The ASUS ROG Ally X.

Retroid Pocket 4 Pro for $150 at Retroid ($49 off) : The Pocket 4 Pro is the "best under $200" pick in our gaming handhelds guide. It's an Android device primarily aimed at emulating retro games, so it takes some legwork to get the most out of it. If you're willing to tinker, though, it can run many games up to the PlayStation 2 and GameCube range fairly comfortably, which is rare at this price. Its responsive buttons and bright 4.7-inch display are nice, too, though you might want to grab Retroid's grip add-on to make it a little more comfortable. Retroid recently launched the bigger and slightly more powerful Pocket 5 — which we're currently testing — but this is a strong value for about $70 less. This discount is a new low. A few lower-power Retroid handhelds are on sale as well.

ASUS ROG Ally X for $700 at Best Buy ($100 off) : The ROG Ally X is the top Windows pick in our guide to the best gaming handhelds . It's better-equipped to handle recent AAA fare than the Steam Deck, and its 120Hz VRR display does wonders to keep those games looking smooth. Windows itself remains something of a UI tire fire on handheld devices, but it does give you the flexibility to play games from any PC client. This $100 drop isn't massive but nevertheless ties the handheld's all-time low.

The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro.

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership for 30 percent off at PlayStation : Sony's online service became a worse deal with last year's sizable price hikes , but it's still required if you want to play PS5 games online or use cloud saves. This year's holiday deal is geared more toward upgrading than saving on your current plan, annoyingly, but those just signing up can grab an annual membership for 30 percent off. That brings the standard "Essential" tier down to $64. If you've been thinking of stepping up from the base service to the higher "Extra" or "Premium" tiers, you can take 25 or 30 percent off the usual cost of that upgrade. You can check Sony's overview page for a refresher on what perks are included with each tier.

Xbox Wireless Controller for $35 at Lenovo ($25 off) : This is another deal we've seen in the past, but it's a decent $10 or so off the Xbox pad's typical street price. Use the code BFCMXBOX at checkout to see the final price. Also at Amazon , Best Buy , Target and others for $40, with other colorways available for $45 or $50. Just remember that each one requires a pair of AA batteries or a separate pack for power.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $54 at Amazon ($21 off) : While Sony's official PS5 controller has sold for less in the past, steeper discounts have been fairly uncommon over the past year, so this is an decent time to stock up if you need a spare. The offer applies to several different color options, though a few are priced $5 higher than the others. Also at Best Buy , Walmart , Target , PlayStation Direct and others.

Metaphor: ReFantazio for $50 at Amazon ($20 off) : It's about as subtle as you'd expect a game named "Metaphor" to be, but the latest from the minds behind Persona 5 is a fantasy JRPG through and through: bombastic, stylish and deeply earnest. (And long.) This deal is a new low. Also at PlayStation and Xbox for $2 more.

Elden Ring for $20 at Bandai Namco ($40 off) : There isn't much we can say about Elden Ring that hasn't already been said. Its world runs almost unfathomably deep and feels lived-in (died-in) in a way few games ever have. It's both haunting and darkly funny (hello, Ordina ). It is unafraid to test your resolve and make its quest matter, yet it grants you the freedom to simply walk in a different direction and find new paths forward. It's great, and this deal brings it down to the best price we've tracked. Also at Amazon and Walmart , though stock has been spotty. If you want to double up with the game's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion , a copy that comes with that DLC is on sale for $52.

Astro Bot for $50 at Walmart ($10 off) : The wonderfully inventive 3D platformer Astro Bot is the closest thing the PS5 has to a modern Super Mario game, even if it is a bit too reverential to the PlayStation brand. Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Conditt called it nothing less than "one of the best games Sony has ever made" in her review . The game was briefly available for $43 at Amazon , but this is the best price we've seen otherwise. Also at PlayStation , Best Buy , Target and others.

Helldivers 2 for $30 at GameStop ($10 off) : The co-op shooter Helldivers 2 straddles the line between Starship Troopers satire and genuinely rousing, strategically engaging action. You could do much worse if you want a multiplayer game you can hop in and out of at your leisure. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen for the PS5 copy. Also at Amazon , Target and Best Buy , or at PlayStation for $2 more.

Portal: Companion Collection for $5 at Nintendo ($15 off) : Portal and Portal 2 are two of the most fully actualized games ever made, a pair of human-lab-rat simulators overloaded with wit and mind-opening puzzles. The second is also one of our favorite couch co-op games . This discount ties the lowest price we've seen for the Companion Collection, which bundles both games for the Switch, and it comes as part of a wider range of digital game deals at Nintendo's online store.

Super Mario RPG for $38 at Best Buy ($12 off) : The lively and brisk Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars remains one of the Super Nintendo's essential games. It didn't necessarily need a Switch remake, but it got one last year anyway. Thankfully, the new version keeps the original's oddball spirit in tact as it spruces up the visuals for true 3D. The game fell to $32 last week, but if you're in the market for a lighter RPG, this is the second-largest discount we've tracked.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $30 at Walmart ($40 off) : Its story may run in place at times, but Tears of the Kingdom remains a prime example of an open-world game done right . Its world doesn't kowtow to the player at every turn, and its delightful contraption-building mechanics provide a similar sense of freedom in solving puzzles. This discount is a new low, though as of this writing it only applies to a digital copy.

Dragon's Dogma 2 for $40 at Target ($30 off) : Another one of the year's highest-rated RPGs, Dragon's Dogma 2 is unusually opaque and unforgiving for a major-studio release, but it owns that. If you can deal with some jank and hate the glut of self-serious hand-holdy "adventures" that've come out in recent years, it should be worth the occasional frustration. Don't bother if you didn't like the first one, though. This the biggest discount to date for the PS5 and Xbox versions . Also at Amazon , or at Xbox for $2 more.

Unicorn Overlord for $30 at Best Buy ($30 off) : Unicorn Overlord's story leans a little too hard on RPG tropes, but it's gorgeous, and its battle system should satisfy those who pine for classic Fire Emblem or (especially) Ogre Battle games from yesteryear. Engadget Senior Writer Sam Rutherford called it a "must-play for tactics fans" in his review . This discount is the largest we've seen for the PS5 and Xbox editions, and it ties the all-time low for the Switch copy. Also at Amazon and GameStop .

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for $20 at Bandai Namco ($40 off) : Armored Core VI is a big loud action game about building a mech and using it to blow up everything in sight. It rules. Yet it's not mindless : Its many boss fights are genuine duels, and it's deeply flexible in how it lets you tweak your death machine to tackle stages in different ways. This price is another new low. Also at GameStop .

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $5 at Steam ($55 off) : The Mass Effect trilogy doesn't hold up perfectly — the original is very much a game from 2007, while the overarching "morality" system feels ancient in a post- Baldur's Gate 3 world — but it remains as accessible and deeply entertaining as any action-RPG series out there. The Legendary Edition remasters all three titles, and this discount brings the compilation down to its lowest price to date. Also at Epic .

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $25 at Amazon ($45 off) : Infinite Wealth is the kind of goofy, playful and wholly excessive RPG that's come to define the series formerly known as Yakuza. It can border on "too much," and you'll need to have played past entries to get the most out of it, but its turn-based combat is fun, and it's more endearing than obnoxious in the end. This discount ties the best price we've seen for the next-gen versions of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for $40 at GameStop ($20 off) : The moody action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 started as a technical disaster , but years of patches have ultimately left it in a healthy place, one that lets it more easily lean on its surprisingly pointed narrative and dirty-techno-future art style. This is a new low for the game's Ultimate Edition, which includes last year's well-regarded Phantom Liberty expansion.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 for $19 at Amazon ($21 off) : Few games take the responsibility of entertaining you as seriously as the Metal Gear series; even fewer have as clear of a voice and point of view. The Master Collection may not go as far as it should in updating the landmark stealth games for modern consoles, but if you've yet to give them a try, you really ought to take the ride. This deal comes within $1 of the lowest price we've tracked for the Switch copy.

Tekken 8 for $30 at Amazon ($20 off) : Tekken 8 may not be the most accessible fighting game to complete beginners, but it's far from impenetrable, and its battles can be thrilling once you start plumbing the mechanics of its many characters. Best of all, two of those characters are big goofy bears . This is the lowest price yet for the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game. Also at Walmart , Target and others.

Psychonauts 2 for $6 at Steam ($48 off) : Another entry on our list of the best Xbox games, Psychonauts 2 is a distinctly eccentric, wonderfully written 3D platformer that tackles heavy themes with real warmth. This is another all-time low. Also available for $12 at Xbox and PlayStation .

Pentiment for $10 at Xbox ($10 off) : Pentiment remains one of the Xbox's true gems , a gorgeous and unusually soulful 2D adventure/visual novel that examines the nature of truth itself. This deal for the Xbox version represents an all-time low. Several other digital Xbox games are on sale as part of Microsoft's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale .

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10 at Xbox ($30 off) : This matches the all-time low for The Master Chief Collection, which gathers five of the venerable FPS series' essential games in one package. It also includes Halo 4 (we kid). Also at Steam .

NBA 2K25 for $30 at Walmart ($40 off) : NBA 2K has its own longstanding issues with pay-to-win online modes and occasional glitchiness, but its on-court play is generally rock solid if you're looking to play through a season or run some offline games with friends. This is a new low for the PS5 and Xbox copies of the game. Also at Target , Best Buy and Amazon . Nintendo has the Switch edition for $3 less, though that version is generally slower and more watered-down than the others.

EA Sports FC 25 for $30 at Amazon ($35 off) : We're not going to sit here and tell you the series formerly known as FIFA is good — AI defending is still a mess, and the Ultimate Team mode still blends grinding with gambling to mind-numbing effect — but we realize that many people just want to mess around as their favorite footy team. This is a new low for the PS5, PS4 and Xbox editions. Also at Walmart , or at PlayStation , Xbox and Steam for $5 more. The Switch version is down to $30, too, though it won't run as well.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (2TB) for $200 at Amazon ($160 off) : Seagate makes the other official storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X/S. This discount isn't the best we've ever seen, and it's been live for most of the month, but it's still roughly $35 below the 2TB model's typical street price. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which is best merely comes down to how much space you need and whatever one costs less.

WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox (1TB) for $99 at Amazon ($59 off) : It's aggravating, but the only way to fully increase the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. Only two of those currently exist, but the C50 is one, and this discount drops the 1TB model to a new low. It's normally sold for about $40 more in recent months. Is this still expensive compared to a normal SSD with the same capacity? You bet. But any extra savings should be welcome. A 512GB model is a couple bucks above its all-time low at $67 as well. Also at B&H and Best Buy .

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $48 at Best Buy ($12 off) : We've raved about this wireless gamepad for Switch and PC in the past. It's on the small side, but it's comfortable, and its durable Hall effect joysticks should avoid the "drift" sensation that plagues many modern controllers. This discount isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen, but it's a solid $12 off the device's typical street price. If you don't need Bluetooth support, a version that only connects over a USB dongle and uses Xbox-style face buttons (instead of Switch-style ones) is on sale for $40.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset for $30 at Amazon ($20 off) : The Cloud Stinger 2 is the budget pick in our gaming headset guide. It's comfortable, with a solid mic and full-bodied bass, though you shouldn't expect a particularly accurate sound or exceptional build quality. This deal ties the headset's all-time low. Also at Target and Best Buy .

Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $90 at Amazon ($40 off) : The A40 TR is our favorite wired gaming headset. It's not quite as comfy or spacious-sounding as the Turtle Beach Atlas Air, our top overall pick, but its open-back design still makes games sound like they're happening all around you instead of feeling confined in your head. Just know that it won't block much outside noise, and its mic isn't the best. Also at B&H .

Turtle Beach Atlas Air wireless gaming headset for $135 at Amazon ($45 off) : The Atlas Air is our pick for the best gaming headset . It's one of the few wireless pairs with an open-back design, which helps it create a wider, airier and more natural sound than most of its competition. It's exceptionally comfortable on top of that, though it lets in and leaks noise fairly easily, so you should only buy it if you normally play in a quiet environment. This deal marks the headset's all-time low. Also at Best Buy .

Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard for $22 at Amazon ($15 off, Prime only) : If you want to pay as little as possible for a decent mechanical keyboard, the C3 Pro is the budget pick in our buying guide. Its keycaps are a bit slick, but its typing feel and sound are still levels above the membrane boards you usually find in this price range. This is a new low for the model with Keychron's linear Red switches. Be aware that this version isn't hot-swappable and only has a red backlight; if you're willing to pay extra, a more customizable version with RGB lighting is also on sale for $33.

Keychron V3 Max mechanical keyboard for $87 at Amazon ($22 off, Prime only) : The V Max is our favorite mechanical keyboard in the $100 range. It has a plastic frame and suffers a bit more from rattling in the larger keys but otherwise carries most of the same perks as the Q Max line. This Prime-exclusive deal marks the best price we've tracked for the tenkeyless model, but other size options are 20 percent off too. Also at Keychron .

Keychron Q3 Max mechanical keyboard for $182 at Keychron ($32 off) : The Keychron Q Max is the top pick in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards , pairing an upscale (if heavy) aluminum case with a lovely typing experience and extensive customizability. This is the lowest price we've seen for the tenkeyless model, but other size layouts are similarly discounted. Also at Amazon for $6 more, but only for Prime members.

The Keychron C3 Pro.

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless MMO gaming mouse for $89 at Amazon ($40 off) : The Scimitar Elite is a wireless variant of the top MMO pick in our gaming mouse buying guide . It has 12 customizable side buttons, which make it easier to pull off strings of actions in complex titles like Final Fantasy XIV or World of Warcraft. This is best price we've seen outside of a brief dip to $80 back in June. Also at Best Buy .

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) gaming laptop for $1,615 at Amazon ($285 off) : While not a top pick in any of our guides, this configuration of the ROG Strix G16 should be a solid value for those in search of a 16-inch all-rounder gaming notebook. It includes an Intel Core i9-14900X chip, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which should be enough to run many games at high-ish settings without much hassle. The overall build doesn't feel cheap, and the 2,560 x 1,600 240Hz display is both sharp and fast. The RAM and storage are user-upgradeable, too, though the battery life and 720p webcam aren't ideal. This deal matches an all-time low. Another model with a 1080p panel, a Core i7-13650HX chip and a RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for a low of $1,100, but you'll have to turn down game settings more frequently to get decent frame rates with that one.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) gaming laptop for $1,650 at Best Buy ($350 off) : The 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14 is the top pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops . We gave it a score of 91 in our review this past April, praising its aluminum and (relatively) understated chassis, beautiful 120Hz OLED display and sufficient port selection. It can get toasty under load, and we wish the RAM was user-upgradeable, but this config can handle more demanding fare at high settings and the screen's native 2.8K resolution without much trouble. It comes with a Ryzen 9 8945HS chip, 32GB of memory, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 4070 GPU. You may not want to completely max out certain games, but you can still get over 60 fps much of the time. In general, you'd buy this because it gets that level of power from a design that's more portable and elegant than most gaming machines. Outside of one drop to $1,600 back in July, this ties the best price we've seen.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14.

MSI MPG 321URX 32-inch gaming monitor for $875 at B&H ($75 off) : The MPG 321URX (gesundheit) is a larger high-end monitor with a gorgeous QD-OLED panel, a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also includes a KVM switch and a USB-C port that can deliver up to 90W of charging power. It's definitely not cheap, but at its current deal price it undercuts its handful of competitors by a fair amount. MSI briefly had it for less than $800 last week, but this is still a decent chunk off its usual street price.

MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 27-inch gaming monitor for $500 at Newegg ($200 off) : This is within $20 of the lowest price we've seen for MSI's QD-OLED monitor, which blends the high contrast and inky blacks typical of OLED displays with color-enhancing quantum dots. It has a 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, which should be sufficient for most, though like many OLEDs it'll look better in dim lighting than a bright room. Also at Best Buy .

LG 32GS95UE 32-inch gaming monitor for $950 at Amazon ($450 off) : This is the "no-compromise" pick in our guide to the best gaming monitors . It's a premium OLED panel with a sharp 4K resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate, though it can jump to a super-smooth 480Hz if you drop to 1080p (and own a PC that can handle that). That's great if you spend a decent chunk of time in esports-style games like Counter-Strike 2. Being an OLED monitor gives it excellent contrast with deep black tones, though it's not quite as vivid as the handful of QD-OLED monitors that use quantum dots to boost colors. Still, it's well worth a look if you have cash to burn and know you'll use the dual refresh rate modes. This deal is a new low. A similar model with a white finish is also on sale for $50 more.

Valve Steam Deck (LCD, 512GB) for $337 at Steam ($112 off): The Steam Deck tops our guide to the best gaming handhelds. Its SteamOS software is much simpler to pick up and use than Windows, and it's still powerful enough to play loads of games that just can't run on devices like the Switch. That said, it's starting to have trouble keeping up with the most graphically demanding titles, and the design has always been rather chunky. This deal matches the lowest price to date for the version with an LCD display and 512GB of storage. The OLED model (not on sale) is better across the board, but this is a fantastic value if you can't pay the extra $200. The discount comes as part of Steam's Autumn Sale, which includes many of the game deals we highlight below.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + $100 Target digital gift card for $300 at Target ($100 off): Meta only released the Quest 3S last month, so while this isn't a cash discount, any sort of bonus is worth noting. The device itself is the budget pick in our guide to the best VR headsets: Its older Fresnel lenses certainly aren't class-leading, but they're good enough for those new to VR, and the whole thing is just as fast and comfortable as the pricier Quest 3. Most importantly, it can play the same wide array of apps and games. Amazon previously had a similar offer, but that appears to be out of stock.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $50 at Walmart ($20 off): Nintendo's Pro Controller is far more comfortable to hold and satisfying to press than the standard Joy-Cons, so it's a fine buy if you mainly keep your Switch docked up to a TV. Its 40-hour battery life is great, too, though fighting game and Tetris diehards will likely find its d-pad too imprecise. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen in the last couple of years.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers for $60 at Walmart ($20 off): Between their beady buttons, lack of analog triggers and longstanding drift issues, the Joy-Cons are far from Nintendo's finest product. Still, they're the Switch's default controllers. If you need to restock, this is about as cheap as they've been in recent years.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MMO gaming mouse for $50 at Amazon ($30 off): The Scimitar RGB Elite is the top MMO pick in our gaming mouse guide. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we've seen.