'Death Stranding' has sold five million copies since launch

A healthy amount for Hideo Kojima's first independent outing.
Jon Fingas
07.26.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
July 26th, 2021
Death Stranding
A still from the video game 'Death Stranding' showing the closeup of a character wearing red-tinted sunglasses.
Kojima Productions

Whatever you think of Death Stranding as a game, it was apparently a commercial success. Kojima Productions publishing head Jay Boor told GamesIndustry.biz in an interview that the sci-fi courier game has sold five million copies across PS4 and PC.

That's not as strong as Metal Gear Solid V, which moved six million copies in just the first few months after its September 2015 debut. However, Death Stranding was also a brand new franchise that leaned mainly on Kojima's reputation (plus some big-name actors) to reel players in. Five million sales is no mean feat in that context, especially when other legendary game developers have sometimes struggled without the support of their best-known development teams.

The timing for these figures isn't a coincidence. The studio is using the sales numbers to build hype for the Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to the PlayStation 5 in September. At the same time, they suggest Kojima Productions isn't going away any time soon — at least, so long as Kojima's fan base (and his keen eye for cinematics) remains intact.

