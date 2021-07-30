Democratic lawmakers say Facebook 'must completely abandon' Instagram Kids

Mere hours after Facebook said it was , a group of Democratic lawmakers has called on the company to instead completely abandon the project. Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan say Facebook’s decision to halt development is “insufficient.”
Facebook is heeding our calls to stop plowing ahead with plans to launch a version of Instagram for kids. But a "pause" is insufficient. Facebook must completely abandon this project. https://t.co/CA6ikJHxOH— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 27, 2021
“Facebook has completely forfeited the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting young people online and it must completely abandon this project,” the group said in a on Monday. They’re the same four lawmakers who told Facebook earlier in the year they had “serious concerns” about the project when they first learned about it.
Facebook said it was suspending work on Instagram Kids after The Wall Street Journal that claimed the company had ignored its own research on the harm apps like Instagram can do to young people. The company quickly that piece, saying its studies showed young people could have both positive and negative experiences interacting with social media. The company will have to answer questions on its research later this week when the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday.