Denon rolls out the first 8K-ready receivers with its 2020 X-Series

The three higher-end models now include a pre-amplifier mode that disconnects the internal amps and gives a clear signal path for your audio — useful for people who have speakers powered by external amplifiers, and a feature that was previously limited to only the flagship model. A new feature builds in a Bluetooth transmitter so it can pipe any audio directly to headphones or a hearing aid, whether you have the speakers on or not.

A main difference between the four models is the amount of output power and channels supported, however the flagship AVR-X6700H is the only one that will get DTS:X Pro support with up to 13 channels of decoding for your 7.2.6 or 9.2.4 speaker configurations once it receives a software update later this year. The rest will have to make do with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D support.

Two higher-end models started shipping this week with the 11.2-channel AVR-X6700H ($2,499) and 9.2-channel AVR-4700H ($1,699) available now via Amazon and other retailers. The 9.2-channel AVR- X3700H ($1,199) will begin shipping July 15th, while the 7.2-channel AVR-X2700H ($849) is scheduled to go on sale August 15th.

Buy Denon AVR-X6700H at Amazon - $2,499

Buy Denon AVR-X4700H at Amazon - $1,699