Denon rolls out the first 8K-ready receivers with its 2020 X-Series

While the debates rage on over whether or not anyone needs 8K, the new line of Denon receivers are ready for higher resolution video when and if you decide to make an upgrade. Perhaps more importantly, they also support HDMI 2.1, including features like auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), passthrough of 4K video at up to 120 frames per second and quick frame transport (QFT) that reduces input lag. These features are especially key if you’re planning to get the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 when those consoles ship this fall.
All four of the new X-Series receivers include one 8K input and they support quick media switching (QMS), which should eliminate blank screens when you switch between content that uses different refresh rates. They also support Roon music management that pulls in metadata for your various media files, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Josh.ai. To set up your sound Denon has a Setup Assistant app while Audyssey MultEQ software handles automatic room calibration.