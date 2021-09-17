A ‘Destroy All Humans! 2’ remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

'Reprobed' brings the 2006 cult classic to modern consoles.
Igor Bonifacic
09.17.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 17th, 2021
In this article: news, Xbox Series X, gaming, PlayStation 5, Destroy All Humans!, PC, THQ Nordic, Black Forest Games, video games
Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
THQ Nordic

One year after releasing a full remake of cult classic Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic plans to modernize its 2006 sequel as well. During its recent publisher showcase, the company announced Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed (yes, that’s the actual name of the game). It’s coming out “soon” on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Developer Black Forest Games is remaking the PlayStation 2 and Xbox title completely from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. The studio says the new game will feature local two-player split-screen co-op, and a “much larger” open world for players to explore. The 2006 original was game in the series developed by Pandemic Studios before the developer was acquired by EA in 2007 and subsequently shut down in 2009.

