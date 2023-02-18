‘Diablo IV’ open beta begins on March 24th

Blizzard will soon give Diablo IV fans the chance to play the upcoming action RPG ahead of its June 6th release date , the studio announced today during IGN Fan Fest . As it did during the development of Diablo II: Resurrected , Blizzard will host an early access weekend before giving everyone the chance to see the new game. The early access weekend will take place between March 17th and March 19th, and will only be open to those who have pre-ordered Diablo IV. A week later, the open beta begins on March 24th and is open to everyone.

Diablo IV's Open Beta is coming soon.



Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19

Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26



Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.



Details: https://t.co/9GG3wjpBrm pic.twitter.com/bE3iV6zzxZ — Diablo (@Diablo) February 18, 2023