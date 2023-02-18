Sponsored Links

‘Diablo IV’ open beta begins on March 24th

Pre-order customers will get early access to the preview.
A Diablo IV screenshot showing the game's five character classes gathered around a campfire.
Blizzard Entertainment
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|February 18, 2023 1:59 PM

Blizzard will soon give Diablo IV fans the chance to play the upcoming action RPG ahead of its June 6th release date, the studio announced today during IGN Fan Fest. As it did during the development of Diablo II: Resurrected, Blizzard will host an early access weekend before giving everyone the chance to see the new game. The early access weekend will take place between March 17th and March 19th, and will only be open to those who have pre-ordered Diablo IV. A week later, the open beta begins on March 24th and is open to everyone.

The previews will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Both will include access to the same amount of content. Specifically, you’ll get the chance to play through the game’s prologue and first act. That’s the same part of the game Engadget saw late last year. Blizzard promised to share more information about the Diablo IV open beta during a livestream the studio plans to air on February 28th.

