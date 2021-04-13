Discord blocks adult NSFW servers on its iOS app

Discord is blocking users of its iOS app from accessing servers that are tagged as not safe for work (NSFW). Communities that focus on adult themes or host mostly mature content are behind an age gate so users aged under 18 can't access them. But now all users have been locked out of those servers completely on the iPhone and iPad app.

You can still access NSFW servers on iOS through your device's web browser, though the features are more limited. As Apple Insider notes, an updated community notice that announced the change didn't mention the reason for the move, including whether Apple asked Discord to block NSFW communities. However, it appears that users of the Android app can still access those servers.