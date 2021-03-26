WSJ: Microsoft is now in 'exclusive' talks to acquire Discord

How serious are the rumors that Microsoft is in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion? After initial reports last week from VentureBeat and Bloomberg, tonight the Wall Street Journal reports talks between the two are now "advanced" and "exclusive" and could result in a deal next month.

That's still assuming talks don't completely fall apart, as some of the sources last week indicated Discord could still choose to go public independently. Another Bloomberg report suggested Microsoft is interested in acquiring the app as a "place to talk" for many of the communities that use it, not just gamers or for Xbox Live.