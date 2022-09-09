Watch the Disney and Marvel games showcase here at 4PM ET

You can also expect news on Lucasfilm and 20th Century projects direct from D23.


September 9, 2022 2:40 PM
Text reading Disney and Marvel Games Showcase September 9th, 1PM PT 4PM ET Logos for YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.
Disney

Disney and Marvel are holding what's shaping up to be a newsworthy gaming event today at the D23 Expo. The first Disney and Marvel Games Showcase (to give its official name) starts at 4PM ET and you'll be able to watch it below.

Expect updates on Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century projects. There's something new in store for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (a timely expansion focused on Rogue One, perhaps?), along with info on Disney Dreamlight Valley, which arrived this week, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Perhaps most enticingly, we'll get a peek at the Marvel action-adventure game that Amy Hennig’s studio, Skydance New Media, is working on

On top of those, rumors suggest the showcase will include a peek at an Iron Man game from EA. Maybe we'll finally learn a bit more about the Indiana Jones game Bethesda announced early last year or even get a look at Spider-Man 2 gameplay. In any case, we won't have to wait long to find out.

