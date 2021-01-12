An Indiana Jones game is coming from the studio that rebooted Wolfenstein

The revived Lucasfilm Games brand will also bring back something veteran gamers have wanted for years: a new Indiana Jones title. Bethesda has confirmed that MachineGames, the studio behind the modern Wolfenstein series, is developing an Indy game. It’s far, far too soon to get details, but Bethesda’s Todd Howard will serve as executive producer.

It’s safe to presume this won’t bear much resemblance to the Lucasfilm games of old. Sorry, folks, you probably won’t get a modern take on point-and-click adventures like Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. At the same time, we wouldn’t count on MachineGames simply rehashing Wolfenstein’s formula — whip cracking and treasure hunting don’t really fit a first-person shooter. It won’t be surprising if there’s plenty of Nazi-punching, however.