Image credit: Murray Close/Getty Images

An Indiana Jones game is coming from the studio that rebooted Wolfenstein

Expect to punch more Nazis.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
American actor Harrison Ford as the eponymous archaeologist in a scene from the film 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', 1989. Here, he has a fistfight with a German soldier atop a moving tank. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)
Murray Close/Getty Images

The revived Lucasfilm Games brand will also bring back something veteran gamers have wanted for years: a new Indiana Jones title. Bethesda has confirmed that MachineGames, the studio behind the modern Wolfenstein series, is developing an Indy game. It’s far, far too soon to get details, but Bethesda’s Todd Howard will serve as executive producer.

It’s safe to presume this won’t bear much resemblance to the Lucasfilm games of old. Sorry, folks, you probably won’t get a modern take on point-and-click adventures like Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. At the same time, we wouldn’t count on MachineGames simply rehashing Wolfenstein’s formula — whip cracking and treasure hunting don’t really fit a first-person shooter. It won’t be surprising if there’s plenty of Nazi-punching, however.

Given the early stage of development, it’s also reasonable to expect that any console versions will focus on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If nothing else, the new Indiana Jones is likely to be a pretty game that takes advantage of newer hardware.

