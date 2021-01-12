Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Lucasfilm Games

Lucasfilm Games is back, but only as a brand

The name will appear in all games associated with Lucasfilm.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lucasfilm Games
Lucasfilm Games

For many, Lucasfilm Games conjures up some fuzzy feels. Labyrinth: The Computer Game, perhaps, or the many titles released under the LucasArts name, including The Secret of Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle and Grim Fandango. It’s been a while since Lucasfilm was associated with video games, though. That’s because the LucasArts team was effectively shut down following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. The name is being revived, though, for all games that use the studio’s IP. “Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future,” a post on starwars.com explains.

That means you should see the Lucasfilm logo on future Star Wars video games. Dedicated accounts have also been set up on Twitter and Facebook to share updates on Lucasilm Games projects. To mark the occasion, a brief sizzle reel has also been released on the official Star Wars YouTube account. Lucasfilm doesn’t seem to be interested in becoming a developer again. Instead, it seems content with being a licensor, working with third-party studios that can best leverage its beloved brands. The strategy makes sense: Marvel, another property owned by Disney, has found success by partnering with developers such as Insomniac (Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales) and, to a lesser extent, Square Enix (Marvel’s Avengers).

In this article: lucasfilm, lucasfilm games, star wars, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Lasso is working on a recycling center for the home

Lasso is working on a recycling center for the home

View
Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

View
Moflin is the AI emotional support pet we all need right now

Moflin is the AI emotional support pet we all need right now

View
Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr