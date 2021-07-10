Disney is reportedly developing a 'WandaVision' spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a new Disney+ series that will see WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness, according to Variety . If the project moves forward, Jac Schaeffer, the lead writer of WandaVision, is expected to return to write the new series. She’s also likely to produce the show. Other than the fact it’s supposed to be a dark comedy, plot details are limited at the moment.

Marvel Studios did not comment on the possibility of a WandaVision spinoff when Variety reached out to the subsidiary, but there’s a chance we could learn more about the project when Disney holds its first-ever Disney+ Day on November 12th . The company said the event would include a “look toward the future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Either way, Marvel fans would likely welcome the chance to see Hahn in her own series. Agatha was one of the show’s more memorable characters, and Hahn even earned an Emmy nomination for the performance. The spinoff likely won't debut before sometime in 2022 at the earliest. Until then, there's Hawkeye, which will premiere on November 24th.