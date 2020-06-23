Disney+ will launch in eight more European countries on September 15th

If you’re in a European country that’s not yet received Disney+, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for you. Today, the company has announced it’ll roll out to eight more European countries on September 15th — Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The streaming service will cost €6.99 a month or €69.99 a year in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg, 69 NOK/SEK a month or 689 NOK/SEK a year in Norway/Sweden, and 59 DKK a month or 589 DKK in Denmark. Alas, as recently announced, there are no more free trial periods.