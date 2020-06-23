Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: David Peperkamp via Getty Images

Disney+ will launch in eight more European countries on September 15th

The hugely popular streaming service arrives on September 15th.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
June 23, 2020
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 02/03/2020, Disney+ startscreen on mobile phone. Disney+ online video, content streaming subscription service. Disney plus, Star wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic.
David Peperkamp via Getty Images

If you’re in a European country that’s not yet received Disney+, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for you. Today, the company has announced it’ll roll out to eight more European countries on September 15th — Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The streaming service will cost €6.99 a month or €69.99 a year in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg, 69 NOK/SEK a month or 689 NOK/SEK a year in Norway/Sweden, and 59 DKK a month or 589 DKK in Denmark. Alas, as recently announced, there are no more free trial periods.

September is perhaps a little later than Disney’s original claim of “summer 2020” for these countries, although the company has had its work cut out launching the service around the rest of Europe — in some cases earlier than scheduled. Could Disney+ arrive before September 15th in these newly-announced regions? It’s not impossible, although for Disney fans in these countries it will certainly be a relief to finally a firm date to look forward to.

In this article: Disney+, Europe, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Luxembourg, streaming, news, entertainment
