Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial period

If you want to stream Disney's classics, pay up!
Ann Smajstrla
10m ago
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 08: In this photo illustration, the Disney + logo is displayed on the screen of a television on November 08, 2019 in Paris, France. The Walt Disney Company will launch its streaming service (Svod) Disney plus in the United States on November 12, 2019, for Europe, it will be necessary to wait until the beginning of the year 2020. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Disney+ has pulled the plug on a promotion allowing new users a week-long free trial of the streaming service. The development comes weeks ahead of megahit musical Hamilton’s July 3rd debut on the platform.

"The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own," a Disney spokeswoman told CNET. The free trial offer ended sometime this week. However, Disney+ had stopped advertising the trial weeks ago, according to CNET

Both Netflix and Amazon Prime offer first-time users a free 30-day trial. It’s hard to say what effect the absence of a free trial will have on Disney+ subscriptions -- Does Hamilton or Baby Yoda have enough appeal to make foregoing a free trial worth it? So far, the answer appears to be yes. The streaming service netted more than 50 million subscribers in its first five months.

Disney+ is $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

