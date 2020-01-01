Disney+ no longer offers a free trial period

Disney+ has pulled the plug on a promotion allowing new users a week-long free trial of the streaming service. The development comes weeks ahead of megahit musical Hamilton’s July 3rd debut on the platform.

"The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own," a Disney spokeswoman told CNET. The free trial offer ended sometime this week. However, Disney+ had stopped advertising the trial weeks ago, according to CNET.