'Hamilton' is coming to Disney+ on July 3rd, a year earlier than expected

Earlier this year, Disney won the bidding war for the filmed version of megahit musical Hamilton, which was shot in 2016 and features the original cast. Disney was going to bring the film to movie theaters in October 2021, but it’s bringing forward the release date by more than a year and skipping cinemas entirely -- Hamilton will drop on Disney+ like a hot mixtape on July 3rd.

Given that’s the eve of Independence Day and protagonist Alexander Hamilton helped frame the US Constitution, that’s pretty nifty timing. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hamilton team gave Disney the green light to release the movie much earlier than originally planned, albeit as a streaming exclusive.