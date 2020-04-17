Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

Disney+ will start streaming 'Artemis Fowl' on June 12th

The company has also released a new trailer for the film.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
17m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Artemis Fowl
Disney

Disney’s Artemis Fowl will be available for viewing exclusively through the company’s streaming platform starting on June 12th. The entertainment giant surprised fans in early April when it announced that the much-awaited adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s series will no longer be shown in theaters. Artemis Fowl was supposed to be shown in cinemas back in August 2019, but its release was pushed back to May 29th this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney adjusted the premiere dates for its movies, including Black Widow and Mulan. However, it decided not to show Artemis Fowl in theaters altogether. The company didn’t explain the reason behind its decision, but it could very well be a strategy to attract new subscribers to its streaming service with a big-budget flick.

In addition to announcing a premiere date for the film, Disney has also released a new trailer, which you can watch below.

In this article: artemis fowl, disney+, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

View
You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

View
Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

View
Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

View
'Crysis Remastered' is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

'Crysis Remastered' is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr