DJI Mavic 3 drone leak details improved camera and a 46-minute flight time

Those would be huge upgrades over the last model.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|09.24.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
September 24th, 2021
In this article: 1-inch sensor, flight time, news, DJI, gear, Mavic 3, Four-Thirds, drone, photography, leak
The logo of Chinese drone maker DJI is seen at the company's office in New York, New York, U.S., August 11, 2017. Photo taken August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott
Alwyn Scott / reuters

DJI's upcoming Mavic 3 Pro drone may be a big upgrade over the last model, according to leaks from DroneDJ and Jasper Ellens seen by The Verge. It may have a significantly longer flight time along with not just one, but two cameras, including a telephoto model and one with a larger Four Thirds sensor. If accurate, the Mavic 3 would be highly desirable for cinematographers and aerial photographers when it arrives, reportedly later this year. 

Where the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom make you choose between a larger sensor or a 24-48mm equivalent zoom, the new model will offer both on one drone. It reportedly comes with two separate cameras, including a 20-megapixel, 24mm f/2.8-f/11 primary camera with a Four Thirds sensor, along with a 12-megapixel, 1/2-inch sensor secondary camera with a 160mm-equivalent telephoto lens.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

A Four Thirds sensor would be a huge boon for aerial shooters, allowing for extra detail and a more cinematic look in general. Currently, shooting in that format requires a large, relatively expensive drone and in many cases, a separate camera like DJI's Zenmuse line or Panasonic's BGH1. At the same time, a second telephoto camera would make it more versatile.

It will also offer direct USB-C charging so you don't need to remove the battery. All of that will boost the weight a bit, up from 907g on the Mavic 2 Pro to 920g for the Mavic 3 Pro. Despite that bump from the extra camera and other new features, the Mavic 3 will be able to fly for 46 minutes, way up from the 31 minutes available on the Mavic 2. 

The Mavic 3 will apparently come in two flavors, a Pro and a Cine model, with the latter offering a built-in SSD and a "1Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable" option for faster transfers. It will also offer a new version of DJI's display-equipped Smart Controller allowing for video transmission over 15km, up from 10km on the Mavic 2 Pro. 

The Mavic 3 Pro will cost $1,600, both sources say, which is the same price as the current Mavic 2 Pro. Prices for the Cine model are less clear, but could run around $1,000 more — still a relative deal for such a high tech camera drone. Both are expected to arrive on November 15th. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget