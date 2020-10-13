Latest in Gear

Image credit: Panasonic

Panasonic's first box-style mirrorless camera is meant for videographers

The Micro Four Thirds-based LUMIX BGH1 will be available next month.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
15m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Panasonic Lumix BGH1
Panasonic

Panasonic has unveiled its first box-style mirrorless camera. The LUMIX BGH1 is based on the Micro Four Thirds system. Panasonic designed the camera with various video production needs in mind, including multicamera setups, drone use and livestreaming.

Panasonic Lumix BGH1
Panasonic

The LUMIX BGH1 has a Power over Ethernet+ connector, meaning you can use the same cable to both power it and connect it to a network, though you can still use AC power. The camera boasts a 10.2-megapixel sensor. It can capture 10-bit Cinema 4K footage at 4:2:0 quality levels at up to 60 frames per second or up to 30 fps at 4:2:2. The system also supports full HD filming at up to 240 fps.

The LUMIX BGH1 has a double SD card slot, 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, along with USB-C 3.1, 3G-SDI and HDMI ports. There’s also a 3.5mm audio in/out jack, but unfortunately, there’s no built-in screen.

Panasonic Lumix BGH1
Panasonic

The LUMIX BGH1 measures 93mm by 93mm by 78mm and it weighs just 545 grams. You’ll be able to control up to 12 of the cameras at the same time with the LUMIX Tether for Multicam PC software. You can also create your own USB camera controllers with a free SDK Panasonic is releasing.

The camera costs $2,000 in the US and £1,900 in the UK. It’ll be available in mid-November.

In this article: camera, mirrorless, panasonic, lumix, lumix bgh1, lumixbgh1, micro four thirds, microfourthirds, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr