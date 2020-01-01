Latest in Gaming

Image credit: id Software

Doom Eternal's first expansion arrives on October 20th

Welp, get ready to take on two Marauders simultaneously.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago
Doom Eternal Ancient Gods
id Software

The Ancient Gods: Part One, the first campaign expansion for Doom Eternal comes out on October 20th. Developer id Software shared a full trailer showing off the upcoming DLC during Gamescon 2020 earlier today.

The trailer shows Doomguy up to his usual hijinks, taking out demons with Eternal’s fun arsenal of weapons, including the Super Shotgun and Meat Hook. For players who didn’t like Eternal’s emphasis on platforming, it doesn’t look like The Ancient Gods dials that aspect of the game back. And if you weren’t a fan of the Marauder, you may not want to watch the end of the clip. That’s because it looks like you’ll have to fight two of Eternal’s most divisive enemy at the same time. Good times.

