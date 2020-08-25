Watch the first trailer for Netflix's 'Dragon's Dogma' adaptation

Remember the Dragon’s Dogma adaptation that Netflix announced last year? Well, it’s still in the works. If you’ve been wondering what a TV adaptation of the hack-and-slash game might look like, good news: there’s now a short trailer to feast your eyes on. It focuses on Ethan, a brooding warrior type that seemingly lost everything to a fire-breathing dragon. With the help of a Pawn — the original game’s term for a player-assisting character — he seeks vengeance against the creature and, along the way, unlocks some kind of demonic power. “For when you fight a monster… you just may become one too,” the video description on YouTube teases.

Dragon’s Dogma was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. An upgraded version called Dark Arisen has since been released for both consoles, as well as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The TV show has a CG-based anime look similar to Knights of Sidonia, another Netflix original. It’s being put together by Sublimation, a company that contributed CG animation to Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, Pyscho-Pass, Tokyo Ghoul and many other movies and TV shows, according to Anime News Network. The series will be available from September 17th, long before Capcom’s Monster Hunter movie hits theaters in the US.