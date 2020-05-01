PS4 game-builder 'Dreams' is now available as a free to play demo

Dreams is a game-creation tool from Media Molecule, the name behind LittleBigPlanet, for the PlayStation 4. Now, a year after launch, and as a way of helping keep everyone sane while they’re locked indoors, the company has released a free-to-play demo version. In a tweet, Media Molecule says that new players can experience a “selection of community creations,” as well as playing a portion of Art’s Dream, the title that ships with Dreams as an example of what can be done.

A trial of #DreamsPS4 is available to download from the PlayStation Store now!



Experience a selection of community creations, play a slice of Art’s Dream, & see what the Dreamiverse has to offer before diving in to the full game 👉 https://t.co/8YAeh6UNEo #MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/XnYwPlNcoM — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) May 1, 2020

The title, which is currently on sale, was described by Engadget as a “powerful, flexible and thankfully approachable piece of game-development software.” After some extensive tutorials that you’ll need to study, you are essentially offered the tools to make whatever the hell you can think of. And it has empowered a number of players to build intriguing titles, including a near-complete recreation of the infamous PT demo as well as a full-blown homage to Dead Space.