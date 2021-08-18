DTS will integrate TV speakers into WiFi surround sound setups

DTS has found a way to integrate TV speakers into a surround sound setup. The Play-Fi Home Theater system connects TVs to external speakers over WiFi. The first compatible TVs should arrive in the third quarter of 2021 (in other words, by the end of October).

The company says Play-Fi Home Theater won't require manufacturers or customers to add any additional hardware to their TVs. If you'd rather not use the TV's built-in speakers, you can still wirelessly output the center channel audio to a compatible soundbar or front speakers. The system can automatically adapt to the number of speakers you connect to the TV, and you can build out your setup with more speakers later.

The system, which builds on DTS' long-standing Play-Fi protocol , can connect several other speakers, including up to two subwoofers, for surround sound. You can also play audio from your TV elsewhere in your home if you have a multiroom setup . In addition, you can listen to audio from your TV through headphones via an app.