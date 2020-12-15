Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

Now you can watch Netflix on your Echo Show

Amazon's smart displays can stream Netflix, along with Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Echo Show 10
Amazon

In September Amazon revealed its Echo Show 10 with a rotating base, and announced that Netflix streaming would come to the platform. Today is that day, and if you have one of Amazon’s Alexa-connected smart displays, you should be able to queue up a few episodes of The Queen’s Gambit or whatever show you might prefer to watch on its small screen.

According to AFTVNews the only Echo Show that doesn’t have support is the tiny Echo Spot, which just didn’t make sense considering its size. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu already had spots on the devices, and you can watch YouTube in the browser if you absolutely must.

In this article: Echo Show, Amazon, Netflix, Echo Show 10, streaming, smart display, AI assistant, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
Microsoft Office apps now run natively on Macs with the M1 chip

Microsoft Office apps now run natively on Macs with the M1 chip

View
The EU could break up big tech companies that violate stricter rules

The EU could break up big tech companies that violate stricter rules

View
Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

View
Intel-powered Mac Minis are cheaper than ever on Amazon

Intel-powered Mac Minis are cheaper than ever on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr