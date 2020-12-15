Now you can watch Netflix on your Echo Show

In September Amazon revealed its Echo Show 10 with a rotating base, and announced that Netflix streaming would come to the platform. Today is that day, and if you have one of Amazon’s Alexa-connected smart displays, you should be able to queue up a few episodes of The Queen’s Gambit or whatever show you might prefer to watch on its small screen.

According to AFTVNews the only Echo Show that doesn’t have support is the tiny Echo Spot, which just didn’t make sense considering its size. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu already had spots on the devices, and you can watch YouTube in the browser if you absolutely must.