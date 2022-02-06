Elden Ring's network and co-op issues are fixed on Xbox

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring launched last week to overwhelmingly positive reviews but a few issues have prevented some players from enjoying the game to its fullest. Over the weekend, one of those was resolved. If you’ve been playing through the title on Xbox, you likely saw that you couldn’t play Elden Ring online due to an error message that said “Network status check failed.” On Saturday, Microsoft’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb said the issue had been resolved.

PSA: If you were seeing this error message on the Xbox version of #ELDENRING The issue has been resolved pic.twitter.com/MQYC21GP8Z — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) February 27, 2022

Neither FromSoftware nor publisher Bandai Namco said what caused the problem, but it prevented people from doing things like summoning other players to help them with boss fights. At its core, Elden Ring is a single-player game, but those elements add a lot to the experience.

As for some of Elden Ring’s other issues, particularly those involving the PC version of the game, FromSoftware and Bandai are still working to resolve those. If you’re waiting to play the game on Steam Deck , the good news there is that Valve said it was working on optimizing the game for its new handheld and would update Proton this week to improve performance.