Eliminate bad odors at home with this innovative gift idea

VentiFresh ECO uses the same process to banish bad smells at home that NASA utilizes in the International Space Station. Meaning, this device uses photocatalyst technology to break down and eliminate foul odors. Put simply, the UV catalyst core inside VentiFresh ECO decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis and produces clean air as a result. So, this green solution goes way beyond masking terrible odors to turn the pungent microbes produced by cat litter, stinky shoes, moldy food and more into clean, breathable air.

Just as valuable, VentiFresh ECO is a breeze to use. This device, coming in at 2.48" x 2", is a compact solution to combat common household odors just about anywhere. Simply plug in the micro USB cable and connect it to a power bank or outlet, install it anywhere through its gel pad bottom and choose from one of two modes to get the exact type of clean your home needs.

Smells, both good and bad, play a big part in our daily lives at home. With so much to offer homeowners and pet owners — and doubling as a great gift — it's no wonder why this device received 388% funding on Indiegogo.

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator, typically $72, is on sale for $36 or an extra 20% off for Green Monday with coupon code GREEN20.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.