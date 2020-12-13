Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Eliminate bad odors at home with this innovative gift idea

VentiFresh ECO, now an extra 20 percent off for Green Monday, uses photocatalyst technology to turn foul smells into clean air.
StackCommerce
3h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce

Our olfactory system, which gives us the ability to smell, is more powerful than you think. Humans can detect and discriminate an extraordinary range of odors, are capable of tracking odor trails and, in some cases, are sensitive to certain odors more so than rodents and dogs.

We're very aware of the good and bad smells surrounding us daily, and dealing with nasty odors can be quite draining. That's where an innovative tech product like VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator makes a big difference, especially if you spend most of your time at home these days and have pets. 

VentiFresh ECO uses the same process to banish bad smells at home that NASA utilizes in the International Space Station. Meaning, this device uses photocatalyst technology to break down and eliminate foul odors. Put simply, the UV catalyst core inside VentiFresh ECO decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis and produces clean air as a result. So, this green solution goes way beyond masking terrible odors to turn the pungent microbes produced by cat litter, stinky shoes, moldy food and more into clean, breathable air.

Just as valuable, VentiFresh ECO is a breeze to use. This device, coming in at 2.48" x 2", is a compact solution to combat common household odors just about anywhere. Simply plug in the micro USB cable and connect it to a power bank or outlet, install it anywhere through its gel pad bottom and choose from one of two modes to get the exact type of clean your home needs.

Smells, both good and bad, play a big part in our daily lives at home. With so much to offer homeowners and pet owners — and doubling as a great gift — it's no wonder why this device received 388% funding on Indiegogo. 

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator, typically $72, is on sale for $36 or an extra 20% off for Green Monday with coupon code GREEN20. 

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Disney World was adding digital face masks to guests in ride photos

Disney World was adding digital face masks to guests in ride photos

View
Tesla will halt Model S and X production for 18 days

Tesla will halt Model S and X production for 18 days

View
Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

View
Foreign state hackers reportedly breached the US Treasury

Foreign state hackers reportedly breached the US Treasury

View
Boeing's tanker drone completes first flight with refueling pod

Boeing's tanker drone completes first flight with refueling pod

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr