Engadget will judge the Best of CES Awards for the eighth year in a row

As ever, we'll be poring over the week's news, searching for standouts in every category from mobile devices and TVs to accessibility tech. Given the backdrop of a global pandemic, we expect medical devices and technology designed to help us rebound from crises more generally will take on a special importance this year.

Though our editorial staff will be putting together a thorough list of contenders, we also welcome submissions from the public.

Eligibility requirements

To be considered, a product must meet the following criteria:

Nominees must be official exhibitors or participants of CES 2020.

The product doesn't need to have been announced at CES, but it always helps. Obviously, it also shouldn't be more than a year old.

Submissions process

If you're looking to submit something for consideration, make sure you meet our eligibility requirements and then enter all your information in this submission form. Submissions will stay open until 11:59PM ET on the evening of Saturday, January 9. Please include the following required items for a product to be considered:

Product name

Company name

Product description

Press contacts. We need to be able to reach someone in the event you're a finalist or winner!

Whenever possible, companies should submit the following materials as well:

Photos (minimum 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 300 DPI)

Spec sheet(s)

Press release(s)

Release date

Price

How we judge

As journalists, we're committed to a fair, unbiased process for choosing winners across our various categories. While the People's Choice winner will be selected by our readers, the remaining awards will be decided by the Engadget staff, without any input or guidance from our parent company Verizon Media (a subsidiary of Verizon).

Engadget editors may also nominate products across all categories (excluding People's Choice), and these nominations will be evaluated according to the same standards as all other submissions. We will be judging products according to the following criteria:

Innovation

Design

Market appeal

Functionality

Once all submissions have been reviewed, the Engadget editorial staff will go through all submitted products, narrowing down the list to two to four finalists per category. On Tuesday, January 12, 2020, we'll also open up public voting for the People's Choice award. In that poll, our readers will be choosing from the editorial team's list of finalists.

Once we've announced our finalists, our editorial team will meet to evaluate the entire slate and narrow the selection down to one standout pick per category. All of the winners will be announced on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 from our virtual stage. That broadcast will be available on our homepage and YouTube channel.

