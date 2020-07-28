CES will go ‘online only’ for 2021

The Consumer Technology Association has announced that CES will no longer go ahead in January 2021 as previously planned. CES is the world’s biggest consumer technology show, dominating much of the news agenda at the start of the year. In a statement, organizers say that the 2021 show will now be an “all-digital experience.”
“Amid the pandemic,” says CTA chief Gary Shapiro, “it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January.” Some might say that the decision has been a long time coming, since a number of other events have been pulled as the pandemic has raged on. As recently as June, the CTA said that it was expecting CES 2021 to take place live, in Las Vegas.