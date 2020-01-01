CES will go ahead as an in-person event next year

CES 2021 is still scheduled to take place as an in-person event despite COVID-19 having a firm hold over most walks of life. Although many, many other events and conferences have been canceled this year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) seems confident that CES can take place in January with safety measures in place.
The trade show is typically packed, with hundreds of thousands of attendees and exhibitors on site. Regardless, the CTA believes it can enable social distancing practices by "widening aisles in many exhibit areas" and putting more space between seats during events and in other areas where people come together. The organization says various spaces across the show locations will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, with hand sanitizer stations placed throughout.