CES will go ahead as an in-person event next year

The CTA notes that "the meetings world is developing and implementing best practices, and we will assess and evaluate the latest solutions in the coming months." It doesn't have concrete plans to take temperature readings at entry points just yet, but it'll "evaluate solutions for contactless thermal scans." There'll be increased access to medical aid and health services on-site as well.

The organization will also encourage attendees and exhibitors to adopt best practices for the likes of shaking hands and wearing masks, but it's unclear whether face coverings will be mandatory. Engadget has asked the CTA for clarification, and whether it plans to reduce the capacity for next year.

CES 2021 won't take place for another seven months, and a lot can change in that time -- including future waves of coronavirus infections -- so it's perhaps a little premature to make firm plans for next year. At least one CES 2020 attendee had COVID-19 around the time of the event, and many others often leave Las Vegas with a case of the "CES flu."

In any case, the CTA says major brands have committed to next year's show. CES 2021 will have a larger livestreaming schedule as part of the show's expanded digital presence, and the organization says it'll "showcase our exhibitors’ products, technology breakthroughs and ideas to the world, both physically in Las Vegas and digitally." Whether it'll actually be safe enough for a huge number of people to attend CES in person is still up in the air.