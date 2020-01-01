Blizzard has canceled this year's BlizzCon

You can add BlizzCon to the list of major events that won’t be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although BlizzCon typically happens in November, Blizzard has already made the call to cancel this year’s edition.

The publisher said in early April that it was exploring its options and trying to determine whether BlizzCon would be feasible. “Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year,” the event’s executive producer Saralyn Smith wrote in a blog post. Blizzard is looking into holding an online replacement of some kind, but that likely won’t happen until early 2021.