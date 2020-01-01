Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Joe Scarnici via Getty Images

Blizzard has canceled this year's BlizzCon

A digital replacement may not happen until early 2021.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
49m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 3: SpeCial competes with Elazer during the StarCraft World Championship at BlizzCon 2017 at Anaheim Convention Center on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California. BlizzCon is the site of the Overwatch World Cup 2017 eSports tournament. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images

You can add BlizzCon to the list of major events that won’t be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although BlizzCon typically happens in November, Blizzard has already made the call to cancel this year’s edition.

The publisher said in early April that it was exploring its options and trying to determine whether BlizzCon would be feasible. “Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year,” the event’s executive producer Saralyn Smith wrote in a blog post. Blizzard is looking into holding an online replacement of some kind, but that likely won’t happen until early 2021.

Along with news and updates about the publisher’s various franchises, a number of esports events usually take place at BlizzCon, including the Overwatch World Cup, the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship (AWC) and major Starcraft II and Hearthstone championships. Smith said Blizzard is “looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show.”

All regular-season Overwatch League matches and the AWC Battle for Azeroth season were moved to online-only play this year. The Starcraft II grand finals, meanwhile, had already been nixed from this year’s BlizzCon in favor of a new ESL Pro Tour.

In this article: blizzcon, blizzard, activision blizzard, activisionblizzard, covid-19, games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
Lenovo Chromebook Duet review: A surprisingly solid tablet experience

Lenovo Chromebook Duet review: A surprisingly solid tablet experience

View
T-Mobile customers can send RCS messages to Android users worldwide

T-Mobile customers can send RCS messages to Android users worldwide

View
The next 'Dead By Daylight' killer is Pyramid Head from Silent Hill

The next 'Dead By Daylight' killer is Pyramid Head from Silent Hill

View
Apple fixed the bug that prevented some iOS apps from opening

Apple fixed the bug that prevented some iOS apps from opening

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr