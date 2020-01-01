Gamescom cancels its in-person event due to COVID-19

Gamescom announced today that it won’t host its annual in-person event in Cologne, Germany this year. Germany has had a nation-wide ban on events through August, so this isn’t a surprise, and the organizers didn’t really have a choice. The Gamescom team is planning a digital version of the conference, so gamers and exhibitors still have something to look forward to.

Gamescom previously said existing digital formats, like its Opening Night Live stream, scheduled for August 24th, will be “significantly expanded.” For some, this won’t be too much of a change. Last year, millions of fans followed Gamescom online.