E3 2020 is officially canceled

In a statement, the ESA said: "After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020." It has also promised to contact attendees "with information about providing full refunds."

The decision isn't surprising. Countless video game and technology-related events, including Mobile World Congress (MWC), the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Google I/O, Facebook's F8 conference, SXSW and the Geneva Motor Show, have all been abandoned in the last few weeks.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," the ESA added. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."

Like GDC, the ESA is now considering some kind of "online experience" to fill the void. If that fails to materialize, the industry will be left in a strange position. A number of new consoles are launching this year -- juggernauts such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but also smaller systems like the Atari VCS, Playdate and Analogue Pocket. Sony had already bowed out of the event, but other publishers including Bethesda, Ubisoft and EA would have likely announced titles for the PlayStation 5. Microsoft will be talking about the Xbox Series X and xCloud next week, but almost certainly had some surprises planned for its E3 press conference, too.

If the online experience doesn't happen, these companies have a few options. They could, for instance, press ahead and switch to alternative venues inside Los Angeles. A number of other companies, including EA and Devolver, have used offsite locations to unofficially extend E3's footprint. The more likely scenario, though, is that each company creates and hosts their own Nintendo Direct-style stream. Xbox chief Phil Spencer has already confirmed on Twitter that his team will be creating a "digital event" instead. "Details on timing and more in the coming weeks," he said.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Alternatively, companies could shift their announcements to Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, or hold their own physical event later in the year.

The ESA's decision could be a blessing in disguise, too. Last September, a leaked pitch deck suggested that E3 would have turned into a "fan, media and influencer festival" this year. The shakeup would have included a focus on "high-flow game pavilions" and on-floor "activations," according to the deck, which probably meant statues and celebrities that fans might photograph and share on social media. Geoff Keighley, the organizer of The Game Awards and long-running host of the E3 Coliseum track at L.A. Live, announced that he would be skipping the show last month. Iam8bit, best known for its video game vinyl releases, resigned as E3 creative directors a few weeks later. Neither party gave specific reasons for their withdrawals.