Engadget Podcast: Amazon's unique approach to health and the death of E3

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into our review of Amazon's Halo Rise and look into the role it plays in the company's overall strategy as a healthcare provider. Then, our hosts contemplate the cancelation and possible end of E3, as well as the spate of odd news around April Fools day, including Twitter's doge-ification and ASUS' ill-timed gaming handheld launch.

Topics

Our review of Amazon’s Halo Rise bedside sleep tracker – 2:02

E3 2023 has been canceled – 29:20

This week in Twitter mess: bluecheckpocalypse delayed and a doge takeover – 40:41

ASUS’ ROG Ally handheld isn’t a April Fool’s joke – 46:42

OnePlus launches $60 Nord Buds 2 with ANC – 53:02

Microsoft released an Xbox controller made of old CDs – 57:32

Working on – 1:03:20

Pop culture picks – 1:05:23

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

