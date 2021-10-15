Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Diving into the Apple Watch Series 7 and Twitch's big hack

And we chat about the upcoming events from Apple, Google and Samsung.
D. Hardawar|10.15.21
October 15th, 2021
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming event (new MacBooks, baby!), as well as all of the other launch shindigs from Google, Samsung and Sony. Cherlynn also tells all about her Apple Watch Series 7 review, and why she hates testing sleep tracking gadgets. And to catch up on some big news from last week, Manda Farough from the Virtual Economy Podcast joins to dive into the massive Twitch hack.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Manda Farough
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

