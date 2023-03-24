Engadget Podcast: Is Google Bard drunk?

Google finally opened up its Bard AI for testing, and it turns out it’s a little loopy. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into their experience with Bard, as well as how it compares with Microsoft’s BingAI (and GPT4, consequently). Also, we discuss even more AI news from NVIDIA, Microsoft and Midjourney, as well as TikTok CEO Shou Chew’s date with Congress.

Topics

Google opened its Bard AI chatbot to the masses, it seems a little drunk – 1:22

So many other AI updates from Microsoft, NVIDIA, Adobe and more – 23:14

Other news: TikTok’s CEO goes to Congress – 36:25

Cherlynn’s experience with Tesla’s wireless charging platform – 42:05

Acer announces production on…an e-bike?? – 48:20

Around Engadget: Tripod desk, Konnected Kamada Joe grill, history of game controllers – 49:43

Working on – 51:57

Pop culture picks – 54:56

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks

