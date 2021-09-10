The Engadget Podcast logo.
The Engadget Podcast logo. Engadget

Engadget Podcast: iPhone 13 event preview, hands-on with Facebook's smart glasses

And we gush about the Matrix Resurrections trailer and Shang-Chi!
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|09.10.21
@devindra

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
September 10th, 2021
In this article: Roomba j7+, news, gear, theengadgetpodcast, gaming, engadgetpodcast, The Matrix Resurrections, iPhone 13, smart glasses, Ray-Ban, Apple, Ray-Ban Stories, Facebook, iRobot

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat with Wired Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu about Apple’s upcoming launch event on September 14th. What will the next iPhone be called, and what new features will it bring? We’ll bring down everything we know so far, along with other new hardware to expect from Apple. Also, Devindra and Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell chat about Facebook’s first smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Stories. Are we ready for a world where everyone has cameras on their faces? Probably not!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Wired Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu, Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget