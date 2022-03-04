Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: A not-so Mobile World Congress 2022

Plus, Apple's upcoming event and some accessibility updates.
March 4th, 2022
In spite of everything else going on in the world, Mobile World Congress 2022 took place this week. Companies like Oppo, Huawei, TCL, Samsung and Lenovo showed off a ton of new products, ranging from laptops and tablets to foldable concepts and some phones. While it felt strange to cover the news coming out of the show, especially from a distance, we were still able to check out some interesting tech. UK bureau chief Mat Smith joined us to make sense of all the news.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!




  • Samsung A not-so Mobile World Congress – 2:23

  • Huawei MatePad – 5:27

  • Oppo Find X5 – 15:26

  • Honor Magic 4 – 20:04

  • TCL’s latest foldable concept – 31:18

  • The ThinkPad X13s is powered by Snapdragon – 40:53

  • Apple’s “Peek Performance” event is scheduled for March 8th – 53:27

  • Multiple disability organizations call on US DOJ to finalize accessibility rules – 1:00:37

  • Biden wants to end targeted ads that are aimed at children – 1:07:46

  • Thermacell's smart mosquito repellent system – 1:08:37

  • Working on – 1:12:30

  • Picks – 1:16:33





Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Mat Smith
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

