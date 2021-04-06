Login
Sign up
Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast Engadget

Engadget Podcast: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel sweep virtual Computex

Plus, a surprise event from Microsoft and an interview with Alessandro Cortini and Tony Rolando.
Cherlynn Low
C. Low|06.04.21
@cherlynnlow

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low
C. Low
@cherlynnlow
June 4th, 2021
In this article: Intel U-series, nvidia, nvidia rtx 3070 ti, nvidia rtx, amd radeon 6000m, rtx 3070 ti, news, Radeon 6000M, gear, Windows, theengadgetpodcast, computex 2021, engadgetpodcast, Donald Trump, podcast, entertainment, AMD Radeon 6000M, engadget podcast, amd radeon, the engadget podcast, Microsoft, nvidia rtx 3080 ti, amd, Intel, rtx 3080 ti

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the big news from virtual Computex: NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti; AMD’s Radeon 6000M mobile graphics; and the latest U-series chips from Intel. Come learn why these companies are basically a triad of frenemies. Also, they dive into Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen Windows event, and the demise of Donald Trump’s blog.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!

Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget