Engadget Podcast: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel sweep virtual Computex

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the big news from virtual Computex: NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti; AMD’s Radeon 6000M mobile graphics; and the latest U-series chips from Intel. Come learn why these companies are basically a triad of frenemies. Also, they dive into Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen Windows event, and the demise of Donald Trump’s blog.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Topics
New NVIDIA 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs announced at Computex – 3:46
AMD gets serious about mobile gaming with the Radeon RX 6000M – 12:02
Intel announces two new U-Series chips – 17:27
Microsoft will say something about the next generation of Windows on June 24th – 23:27
The Alienware X15 and X17 are really thin…but are they worth the price? – 32:02
RIP Donald Trump's blog – 37:43
Working on – 43:13
Pop culture picks – 44:57
Terrence O’Brien interviews Alessandro Cortini and Tony Rolando on designing the Strega synthesizer – 55:53
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien