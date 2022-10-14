Engadget Podcast: Microsoft’s Surface event, Pixel reviews and the Quest Pro headset

What a week! This episode, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into everything we learned at Microsoft’s Surface event. No, there was no new Surface Duo or Neo, and the actual fresh hardware was mostly incremental. We also reviewed the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, and Sam had some hands-on time with the latest Quest VR headset. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s some other news from Samsung, Chromebooks and more.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics

Surface Studio 2+, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 – 1:32

Microsoft's new Designer app is powered by Dall-E – 4:56

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review – 32:48

Pixel Watch review – 40:34

Sam Rutherford’s Meta Quest Pro hands-on thoughts – 55:24

Other news – 1:11:47

Working on – 1:21:23

Pop culture picks – 1:24:32

Video Stream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphics artists: Julio Barrientos, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien