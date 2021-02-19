Engadget Podcast: Why did the power grid fail in Texas?

Texas is facing a once-in-a-century storm, and unfortunately its power grid couldn’t keep up. This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat with native Texan and techie Alex Cranz about what happened, and why Texas is so unique when it comes to power infrastructure in the US. Also, they dive into Facebook’s decision to halt new sharing in Australia, and why Lastpass decided to make its free password management a lot more complicated.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!

Topics

Why is Texas’ power grid so messed up? – 1:26

Facebook bans all news in Australia – 37:01

Lastpass makes a dubious move for paying customers – 46:24

Google will finally let teachers mute kids in virtual classrooms – 51:10

Microsoft’s new Xbox wireless headset, accessibility updates, and FPS boost – 57:14

Carl Pei’s Nothing buys Essential’s assets – 1:01:50

Working on (Color e-ink, Thinkpad review) – 1:05:57

Pop Culture Picks – 1:10:49

Links

Video livestream

https://youtu.be/RGv2UF_8gGA

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien