A Minecraft Movie trailer gives us our first look at Jason Momoa and Jack Black ahead of its 2025 release

It took a decade, but we finally have a teaser for the live-action A Minecraft Movie. The first look comes courtesy of a video released by Warner Bros. today that clocks in at just over one minute — but, hey, we'll take it. The film studio has confirmed its previous target, April 4, 2025, is moving forward with a theater-only release. Yes, once upon a time, it had release dates for May 2019 and March 2022, but the existence of a teaser makes us feel a little more hopeful (gullible?) this time.

After a series of directors joined and left the project, A Minecraft Movie is led by filmmaker Jared Hess. The Nacho Libre director is joined by his former lead, Jack Black, who plays Minecraft Steve. Rounding out the cast are Jason Momoa, Emma Meyers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. Check out the teaser to get your first look at the world where, as Black says, "Anything you can dream about here, you can make."