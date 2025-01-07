A new Crunchyroll manga mobile app arrives later this year

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Sony had a lot of entertainment news to share during its CES 2025 press conference, especially when it came to movies and shows based on PlayStation properties. The company is also expanding its anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, with a new manga app.

The standalone Crunchyroll Manga app is coming to iOS and Android later this year. It'll debut in the US and Canada. It will only be available in English at first and support for more languages will arrive down the line. You'll need to pay extra to use the app, however, as it's slated to be a premium add-on for Crunchyroll. The service hasn't divulged which titles you'll be able to read in the app — it will announce details about that and publisher involvement at a later date. Web browser support is coming at some point as well.

Word of the Crunchyroll Manga app comes soon after Sony was in talks to buy Kadokawa, the parent company of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware and (more pertinently in this case) a major publisher of anime and manga. The companies instead agreed for Sony to take a larger stake in Kadokawa and become its biggest shareholder. As such, it would be quite a surprise if Kadokawa's library of manga was somehow not featured in the upcoming app.