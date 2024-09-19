Amazon joins the Motion Picture Association, highlighting its power in Hollywood

Amazon is joining Hollywood's top lobbying group as its seventh member. To be precise, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios will become part of the Motion Picture Association on October 1, alongside six other heavy hitters in Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix (which became a member in 2019 ).

Amazon was already involved with the MPA, having worked with its Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, an anti-piracy coalition, as a governing board member since 2017. MGM ( which Amazon bought in 2022 ) was previously an MPA member from 1928 until 2005.

“The MPA is the global voice for a growing and evolving industry, and welcoming Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios to our ranks will broaden our collective policymaking and content protection efforts on behalf of our most innovative and creative companies,” Charles Rivkin, MPA chairman and CEO, said in a statement . “MPA studios fuel local economies, drive job creation, enrich cultures and bolster communities everywhere they work. With Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios among our roster of extraordinary members, the MPA will have an even larger voice for the world’s greatest storytellers.”

Amazon's involvement with the MPA speaks to the foothold that the company has in entertainment. The fact that Amazon and Netflix are both members also highlights the major influence of streaming over the industry at large.