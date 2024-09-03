MLB’s virtual ballpark returns for four regular-season games in September

Major League Baseball’s virtual ballpark is back. Like a metaverse experience for traditional (non-VR) devices, it lets you watch actual games as they're happening in real time, albeit recreated in a 3D environment. MLB will host interactive watch parties in the environment for select games each Wednesday in September.

Like a baseball-centric take on Second Life (for the old folks in the back), it includes 3D avatars corresponding to players’ movements. The plays and athletes’ precise positions are tracked using the same Sony Hawk-Eye cameras used for the league’s Statcast analytics system. The experience sounds tailor-made for headsets like the Vision Pro and Meta Quest, but it’s limited to traditional screens for now. Improbable, a London-based company known for metaverse experiences, created the tech.

There’s also an audio element, as you can hear the play-by-play and game sounds and chat with other fans in spatial audio. New for this season is a party system that lets you talk directly with your friends. The league is also bringing back a virtual scavenger hunt to keep you interested in case the game is a bore.

MLB’s virtual ballpark debuted during the 2023 season, first for an All-Star exhibition and then for a late regular-season game and a Postseason matchup. This season’s virtual lineup kicks off on Wednesday, with three more games following throughout September:

Wednesday, September 4, 6:50PM ET - Tamba Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

Wednesday, September 11, 7:45PM ET - Reds vs. Cardinals

Wednesday, September 18, 6:35PM ET - Giants vs. Orioles

Wednesday, September 25, 6:40PM ET - Rays vs. Tigers

It isn’t clear who this experience was made for, but hey, at least it’s free. You can log into the virtual ballpark using any modern device with a web browser at MLB’s virtual ballpark website. You’ll need to create or log into an MLB account before they let you past the virtual turnstile.