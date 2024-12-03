Amazon Music now has its own version of Spotify Wrapped

It's that festive time of year again. All of the algorithm elves living inside our favorite music-streaming apps have begun cranking out personalized "best of" lists in the vein of Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. This year, however, there's a new kid on the block. Amazon Music just rolled out its own version of a yearly recap .

It's called Amazon Music Delivered, which I guess is a play on the fact that the company delivers lots of packages in real life? In any event, the yearly recap displays all of your favorite songs, artists and podcasts from throughout the year. The tool will even show off "the top request you've made with Alexa." Uh oh. I asked Alexa to sing that horrible, yet catchy, song about cats like 25 times this year. Will that count?

The feature is available to all Amazon Music customers. This includes Prime members who use the basic version and those who sprang for the monthly Unlimited subscription. Just head to the Library page and tap on the banner that says "2024 Delivered." You can access a playlist by asking good ole Alexa about your top songs of 2024.

Amazon also says that Alexa might play "an exclusive, special message" from one of your top artists, though the company didn't note how many artists took part in this promotion. It just says that "eligible customers will see a flashing yellow light on their Alexa devices" if a message is waiting.

Amazon

Just like the other streamers, Amazon Music has also revealed its most popular artists and songs of the year. Taylor Swift took the top artist spot while "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone snagged the top song prize.

The various Amazon Music tiers can be a bit confusing, as with most of the company's digital offerings . Prime members automatically get something called Amazon Music Prime, which allows access to a catalog of 100 million songs and podcasts. There are no ads for this tier, but members are tied to playlists and shuffles, which is kind of like how the free Spotify tier works.

Amazon Music Unlimited removes all restrictions, but costs $10 per month for Prime members and $11 for non-members. Finally, there's Amazon Music with Ads, which is an ad-filled version of the standard Prime-based tier. It doesn't cost anything and is available to everyone, even people not interested in free and expedited shipping.