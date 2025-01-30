Amazon Music Unlimited subscription prices are rising again
Most plans on the streaming service now cost an extra dollar every month.
Yet another streaming service is raising its prices. This time, it's Amazon Music Unlimited that's getting more expensive. Prime members will pay $11 a month or $109 a year for an individual plan, up from $10 and $99, respectively. Listeners who aren't part of Prime will see their monthly rates change from $11 to $12 for the individual plan. The family plan is also seeing increased prices, from $17 to $20 per month and from $169 to $199 for a year.
The new pricing structure took effect for new customer sign-ups on January 29. Current subscribers will be charged the updated rates in their next billing cycle on or after March 5.
The detailing the increased costs states that the change will bring listeners "more content and features," which was the same rationale given when Amazon Music Unlimited previously raised its fees . The service has added the ability to and a since then, which is nice, but possibly not as nice as paying less each month.