Amazon Music Unlimited subscription prices are rising again

Yet another streaming service is raising its prices. This time, it's Amazon Music Unlimited that's getting more expensive. Prime members will pay $11 a month or $109 a year for an individual plan, up from $10 and $99, respectively. Listeners who aren't part of Prime will see their monthly rates change from $11 to $12 for the individual plan. The family plan is also seeing increased prices, from $17 to $20 per month and from $169 to $199 for a year.

The new pricing structure took effect for new customer sign-ups on January 29. Current subscribers will be charged the updated rates in their next billing cycle on or after March 5.